Zappia, Dominick F. Entered Eternal Life on May 2, 2019, at the age of 93. Loving uncle of Virgil DeLay, Pamela Fink, Chris Persa, Chris Higgins and Dominic Zappia. Cousin and dearest friend of Flora Zappia. Also survived by dear and special friends. Visitation Monday, May 6th at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL, 7301 W. Nash Street from 1:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 1:45 pm. Entombment to follow. Dominick proudly served his country in the United States Merchant Marines during World War II.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019