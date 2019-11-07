|
Dominik Connor Manske
Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on November 4, 2019, age 18 years. Beloved son of Darlene and Michael. Loving brother of Maximillian and devoted twin of Sophia and preceded in death by his brother, Anthony. Cherished grandson of Lucille "Kitty" O'Connor and David (Karen) O'Connor and the late Geraldine and the late Daniel Manske. Beloved nephew of David O'Connor, Jacalyn Barnes, Linda (Chris) Wall (his godparents), Connie Klimaszewski, Phillip Manske, Sean Lansing, Beth Fehlauer and the late Beth Lansing. Further survived by numerous cousins, other relatives, friends, co-workers, Pius XI-class of 2019, the Bakers and his extended gaming family.
Dominik lived his life knowing what was right with a fiercely independent mind. He found his passion in cooking and hoped to share that joy with others We commend him to God's infinite mercy.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM. Additional visitation on Friday, 10-10:45 AM at THE CHURCH OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION, 1023 E. Russell Ave, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019