Don A. "Buddy" Miller

Don A. "Buddy" Miller Notice
Miller, Don A. "Buddy" Passed away peacefully in his home on August 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Dad was born in the hills of Kentucky and came to Milwaukee after serving in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol of 63 years whom he met here. Loving father of Kathy (John) Gustavson, Bruce (Valentine), Cheri (Steve) Twiss and Paula (Scott) Garland. Proud grandfather of Krista, Mikayla, Luke, Mariah, Jacob, and the late Tyler. Dear brother of Paul Thomas "Pete" (Vina) Miller. A memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14th from 9 AM to 11 AM. Service 11 AM. Inurnment to follow: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. He is now resting peacefully in Heaven with Mom.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
