Don Christenson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Christenson

Waterford - Don "Chris" M. Christenson, 80, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 17, 1939, he was the son of Howard and Denisa (nee Bever) Christenson. His early life was spent in Bay View. He served in the U.S. Army and in August 1957, he was united in marriage to Beverly Kondor. Following marriage, they resided in Ohio while he was in the Army, then moved back to Milwaukee. After retirement they moved to Tomahawk and eventually moved to Waterford in 1998. Beverly preceded him in death on July 23, 2019.

Chris worked as a police officer for the City of Milwaukee Law Enforcement. He retired from the Milwaukee Police after serving for 31 years. He sang with the Racine Dairy Statesman and enjoyed playing Sheepshead and reading. He loved watching sports and was a Brewers/Packers fan.

Chris is survived by his children, Jay (Michele) Christenson and Juliebeth (Christopher) Farvour; grandchildren, Michelle (Brendan) Sniff, Michael (Mary) Christenson, Elizabeth Farvour and Nicholas Farvour; great-grandchildren, Carter and Teagan Sniff and Jovie Christenson; and siblings, Yvonne (Chuck) Howard, Cleo (Howard) Holz, Jim (Joyce) Christenson and Coralie (Charles) Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverly and brother Jack (Kitty) Christenson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milwaukee Police Association.

Due to the current pandemic a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved