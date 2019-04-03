Services
Don DeNicola Notice
DeNicola, Don March 26, 2019, age 69 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Russo). Loving father of Dominic. Dear brother-in-law of Catherine Russo and the late Christine (John) Anello. Fond uncle of Joe and Sicily Sardino and Paul (Christine) Anello. Further survived by many dear cousins and their extended families and friends. Private Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Kidney Fund or the , appreciated. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
