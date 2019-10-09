|
Don E. Hack
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Monday, October 7, 2019, age 93 years. Devoted husband of the late Rosemary (nee Rucich). Loving father of Kathy Martin, Brenda Oakley, Ron (Deb) Hack, Judy (Dean) Puschnig, and Lynn (Jeff) Harmes. Proud grandfather of Tara, Nick, Kelly, Amy, Jenny, Michael, Kurt, Matt and Jake. Dear great grandfather of Waylon, Ruby, Joe, Lincoln, Addy, Tony and Kyo. Preceded in death by granddaughter Teresa, and daughter Diana. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired Captain in the U.S. Army and World War II Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Tripoli Shriners Transportation Fund appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019