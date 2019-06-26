Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Whitefish Bay, WI
View Map
Don Emil Fellin
Fellin, Don Emil Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Beloved son of the late Blanche and late Primo Fellin. Loving brother of Gene (Maria) Fellin and of the late Lora Fellini. Devoted uncle of Ryan (Nora) Fellini, Kevin (Kate) Fellin and Luisa (Roger, Jr.) Rothwell. Great uncle of Roger III, Ella, Andrew and Caroline. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial offered at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Whitefish Bay, Rev. Jordan Berghouse officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. Memorials in Don's name may be directed to a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019
