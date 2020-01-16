|
|
Don G. Hilke
Passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Thoenes). Loving dad of Andria (Chris) Schwanz, Sondra Hilke and Don (Mai) Hilke Jr. Grandpa of Haley and Caden Schwanz, and Davis and Jessica Hilke. Brother of Lynette (Jan) Schraufnagel and Sheri Ebelt. Preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Hilke and his sister Renee Sorenson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday January 24, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way in Menomonee Falls, from 1pm until time of service at 3pm.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Froedtert Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls Cancer Center and Horizon Hospice & Home Care for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020