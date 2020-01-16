Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Hilke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don G. Hilke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don G. Hilke Notice
Don G. Hilke

Passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Thoenes). Loving dad of Andria (Chris) Schwanz, Sondra Hilke and Don (Mai) Hilke Jr. Grandpa of Haley and Caden Schwanz, and Davis and Jessica Hilke. Brother of Lynette (Jan) Schraufnagel and Sheri Ebelt. Preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Hilke and his sister Renee Sorenson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday January 24, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way in Menomonee Falls, from 1pm until time of service at 3pm.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Froedtert Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls Cancer Center and Horizon Hospice & Home Care for their compassionate care.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline