Don L. Druckrey
Age 85, Found Eternal Peace Sat. Oct 5th, 2019. Loving husband of 61 years to Doris. Proud father of Beth (Ron) Romens and Cheryl (Kurt) Gottwald. Beloved grandpa of Shalyn (Kenny Justus), great grandpa of Lilliana and Oliver. Further survived by his sister Jackie Meyer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends. Visitation will be held Fri. Oct. 11th from 10AM until time of services at 12 NOON at Benediction Lutheran Church 8475 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. Interment to follow Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019