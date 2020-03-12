|
|
Don Zastrow
Died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Age 40. Loving husband of Amy (nee Bourbonais). Doting father of Chloe, Isabelle and Donnie. Caring brother of Dave, Mike, Scott, and Kimmie. Proud son of (the late Donald) and Heidi Taylor. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Don was an auto mechanic at Rich's Auto Care. He also loved to take his kids to the zoo and his daughters to Girl Scout events. He most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2-4:45PM. Memorial Service at 5PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Milwaukee County Zoo, for the cows.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020