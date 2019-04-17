|
Arntz, Donald A. Age 96. Born to Eternal Life on 2/13/2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara (nee Bialczik). Dearest father of Donna (Ken) Czarnecki and Michael (Peggy) Arntz. Proud grandpa of Jeremy (Angie) Arntz, Andy Arntz, Dani Larson, Joe (Katie) Czarnecki, and Katie (Justin) Sherman. Loving great-grandpa of Jack, Morgan, Gwen, Eli, Sawyer, Zoe, Veda, Scarlett and Clive. Further survived by other dear friends and relatives. Don was an employee of Harnischfeger Corporation for over 40 years and a U.S. Marine veteran of WWII. Special thanks to Oak Hill Terrace for their friendship and support. If desired, masses appreciated. Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019