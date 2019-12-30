|
|
Donald "Don" A. Banach
Born to Eternal Life December 27, 2019 at age 90. Loving father of James (Mary), Dody (James) Marriott, and Gary (Lori). Beloved Papa of Christopher (Becca), Andrew, Gregory (Sarah), Emily, Evan, and the late Geoffery. Great-Grandpapa of Audrey, Harper and Bennett. Dear brother of Gil (Judy) and Ray (Bonnie). Preceded in death by his parents Anton and Stefania, his siblings George and Dione Livingston. Former husband of Carol. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15th from 5 PM - 6:30 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church (526 Renson Rd. Hartland, WI). Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:30PM.
Don retired after 35 years from Allen Bradley. Memorials are appreciated to Legacy Assisted Living or Children's Hospital.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020