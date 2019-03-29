|
Ellingsworth, Donald A. Of Lisbon. Passed away peacefully on Wed. March 27, 2019, at the age of 86. Loving father of Linda (Mike) Hale and Susan Willis. Dear grandfather of Joelle Olson, Alyssa Olson, Mark Willis, Jr., Brian Willis, David and Heather Willis. Dear brother of John (Barbara) Ellingsworth and Kathleen Casey. Foster parent to Jonathan Ulma and Holly Sutton. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday April 1st at the FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. Procession to Lisbon-Central Cemetery for committal services and full military honors to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019