Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Covenant Lutheran Church
8121 W. Hope Ave
Milwaukee , WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Covenant Lutheran Church
8121 W. Hope Ave
Milwaukee , WI
Entombment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park (Please meet in the Red Parking Area)
Brookfield , WI
Donald A. Gutknecht

Menomonee Falls - Was called to his eternal home on Tues. Oct. 15 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Diana F. (nee Korn). Loving father to Dawn Richardson, Dale (Linda), Dell (Sandy), and Daryl Gutknecht. Grandpa of Dale Jr. and Amy Gutknecht, David (Laura), Andy, Chris (Katlyn), and Ryan (Mirka) Gutknecht, and Kari (Travis) Taddy and great-grandpa of Amelia, Lucas, and Violet.

Don proudly served during the Korean War in the Army K-9 Corp. He was the founder and owner, along with his wife, of the Animal Motel for 56 years. Past owner of Reichel-Korfmann Industrial Rubber Co. Don loved his church and his Lord and we rejoice that he is now in His presence. Don was a faithful man of prayer and continued training dogs until the end. He was an eternal optimist.

Visitation will be held Sat. Oct. 26 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 8121 W. Hope Ave., Milwaukee from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow the Service at 3 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield (Please meet in the Red Parking Area). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church, the Honor Flight or The War Dogs of Milwaukee are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
