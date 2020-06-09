Donald A. Hackbarth Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Hackbarth Sr.

June 7, 2020 age 95. Beloved husband of Opal A. (nee Davis). Dear father of Dr. Donald (Sandra) Hackbarth and Doreen Hackbarth. Grandfather of Julie (Nick) Messenger and Paul D. Hackbarth. Great-grandfather of Madalynn and Logan. Also survived other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, June 13 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa from 12:30 pm until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Don was the former owner of Hackbarth Pharmacy on Villard Avenue in Milwaukee. He was an investment Advisor with Blunt Ellis and Loewi.

Memorials to the church appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
12:30 PM
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Service Inc
4217 W Fond Du Lac Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53216
414-442-6912
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved