Donald A. Hackbarth Sr.June 7, 2020 age 95. Beloved husband of Opal A. (nee Davis). Dear father of Dr. Donald (Sandra) Hackbarth and Doreen Hackbarth. Grandfather of Julie (Nick) Messenger and Paul D. Hackbarth. Great-grandfather of Madalynn and Logan. Also survived other relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday, June 13 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa from 12:30 pm until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.Don was the former owner of Hackbarth Pharmacy on Villard Avenue in Milwaukee. He was an investment Advisor with Blunt Ellis and Loewi.Memorials to the church appreciated.