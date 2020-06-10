Donald A. Hegg
Donald A. Hegg

Greenfield - Passed away on June 8th peacefully at home after a 2 year battle with colon cancer, surrounded by immediate family at the age of 77. Husband of 51 years to his loving wife, Kay (Nortunen), father to Alison (Brian Hanson) & Garrett (Matt Barnes) and grandfather to Teagan, Elias & Story and 6 fur babies. Survived by his siblings Christine (Bruss), Dennis (Jan), & Dale (Stacy), sister-in-law Linda and many loved nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is now reunited with his parents, Donald and Anna Mae, brother Darryl, and great-niece Katelyn.

Special thanks to VITAS Hospice for their support.

Donations in Don's memory to www.coloncancerfoundation.org

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full notice see funeral home website.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
