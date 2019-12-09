|
Donald A. Holmstrom
New Berlin - Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at age 92. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Horns) Holmstrom. Loving father of Dennis (Bonnie) Holmstrom and Renita (Ken) Radtke. Proud grandpa of Tiffani, Rachel, Jessica, Nikki and Bryan. Cherished great-grandpa of Tripp, Henry, Avery, Hudson and Evi. Also loved by other family and friends.
Visitation at POPLAR CREEK CHURCH, 17770 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4-6PM. Service at 6PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Poplar Creek Church Missions Program.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019