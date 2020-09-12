Donald A. Howard
Mequon - September 9, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of Virginia. Dearest father of Susan (Victor) Chin and Mark (Loretta) Howard. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service on Thursday, Sept. 17th at 11:00 AM at St. John's Glendale Lutheran Church, 7877 N. Port Washington Rd. Visitation from 10:30 AM until time of service. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
