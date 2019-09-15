Resources
Donald A. Kierzek


1943 - 2019
Donald A. Kierzek Notice
Donald A. Kierzek

Menomonee Falls - Donald Allan Kierzek, age 76, passed away on Friday, September 6th after a long illness. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Dalzin, his son in law, Vance Dalzin, and his grandchildren, Lauren, Connor and Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey. Don worked in the grocery business his entire life, finishing his career as a member of the Teamsters, working for the Fleming Corporation. He retired at age 59.

Don will be remembered for his kindness to all who came in contact with him. He never hesitated to tell people how much they meant to him and how much he loved them. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. Don was also an avid fisherman, photographer and he enjoyed exercising, especially running and tennis. A big fan of the movies, he went often and never failed to enjoy some buttered popcorn. Don also took great pride in the many cars he had in his life, such as his '67 GTO and his '83 Camaro.

Private services are being held. A special thanks to Vitas Hospice Care for their compassion and support. Memorials to Vitas in remembrance of Donald are appreciated. Please share thoughts and memories about Donald at :

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
