Mueller, Donald A. Passed to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Age 86 years. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Martin) for 66 years. Loving father of Donald Jr. (Carol) Mueller and Lynnette (Rodney) Raschka. Loving grandfather of David (Carmen) Raschka, Katherine (Lance) Barilow and Kristen (Eric) Davis. Dear great grandfather of Michael Milani, Collin Raschka, Brody Barilow, Lincoln Barilow, Charlotte "Charlie" Davis and Braxson Barilow. Will be greatly missed by Miss Sadie, his black Labrador. Preceded in death by his mother Elsie (Gerds) Mueller, sister Laverne (Jim) Solomon, sister-in-law Betty Dahm. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home 10AM until time of Prayer Service at 11AM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park following service. Don served in the US Army during the Korean war 1952-1954. His son was born the day he landed in Korea and he did not receive the information for two weeks. Retired employee of Channel 10/36 (MATC) as a broadcast engineer, Don acted as the remote crew chief where he was able to help in TV production of Outdoor Wisconsin, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performances, and a variety of special productions in the State of Wisconsin. Don had the opportunity to travel to Russia to document the American-Soviet Mural Project - "Clay, a Healing Way". The mural created in front of the historic St. Peter-Paul fortress in Russia can be viewed at General Mitchell Airport. Don also went to Africa with the Dr. Gil Boese of the Milwaukee County Zoo to document the capture of a baby water buffalo. After many years of camping with Donnie's Boy Scout troop, Don found a love of travel. He stopped counting after 30 cruises with Bev and other family members. From the Caribbean to Alaska, they covered as many destinations as possible. Don went to the gym almost daily since his early retirement, but over the past few years had suffered the impact of congestive heart failure and declining health. His family is relieved to know he no longer suffers from the daily physical pain. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) appreciated.
