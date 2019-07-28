|
|
Schmitz, Donald A. Went to join his beloved wife and soulmate of 42 years Diane, July, 25th 2019 at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer. Proud father of David and Dan. Survived by his brother and best friend Richard (Caroline), sister Julie Gillin and his girlfriend Marge. Will be missed by his four-legged friends Trixie and Daisy. Preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth (nee: Grall). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday 29th, 2019 from 11:30am-12:30pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES (16800 W. National Ave, New Berlin) with a service to begin at 12:30. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee. Don was proud to have served as an Air Force Veteran. Having worked in restaurant management for almost 40 years he expected quality service and was extremely detailed oriented. Don was a jack-of-all trades and was a talented writer. He was a loyal and loving friend, partner, father, and spouse who was a tireless caregiver for his late wife Diane. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the (N17W24350 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019