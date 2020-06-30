Donald AdamsPewaukee - Donald Adams, of Pewaukee, passed away at the age of 87 on Sat., June 27, 2020. Born July 26, 1932 to Esther Adams (nee Lahmson). Don was a Korean War veteran who served honorably as an 11th signal draftsman. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the world with his family. He loved the game of golf especially with his steady group of golf buddies. Bridge was another favorite pastime that he shared with close friends and neighbors. One of his greatest joys was meeting new people and always sharing a story or telling a funny joke. The most precious times he cherished were spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a great family man. He volunteered at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for 20+ years because of his love of children.Don will be missed by his loving children, Amy (Tim) Carroll, Mary Beth (Carey) Adams; grandchildren, Katie, Erin, Madeline, and Ellie. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Wrassee and a wide circle of friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith, parents and brother, Lowell. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin are appreciated.