Donald Adams
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Adams

Pewaukee - Donald Adams, of Pewaukee, passed away at the age of 87 on Sat., June 27, 2020. Born July 26, 1932 to Esther Adams (nee Lahmson). Don was a Korean War veteran who served honorably as an 11th signal draftsman. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the world with his family. He loved the game of golf especially with his steady group of golf buddies. Bridge was another favorite pastime that he shared with close friends and neighbors. One of his greatest joys was meeting new people and always sharing a story or telling a funny joke. The most precious times he cherished were spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a great family man. He volunteered at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for 20+ years because of his love of children.Don will be missed by his loving children, Amy (Tim) Carroll, Mary Beth (Carey) Adams; grandchildren, Katie, Erin, Madeline, and Ellie. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Wrassee and a wide circle of friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith, parents and brother, Lowell. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved