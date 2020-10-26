1/1
Donald Alois Nedobeck
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Alois Nedobeck

Donald Alois Nedobeck August 26th,1935 - October 23rd, 2020

Husband, father, grandfather, artist, musician, author, daydreamer, pathological optimist and kind soul. A man of devout Catholic faith. Born to an immigrant Ukrainian Jewish father and a Polish Catholic mother Nedobeck was influenced by and proud of his heritage.

A graduate of Pulaski HS, Nedobeck attended Marquette University and UWM. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and graduated from the Naval School of Music. Nedobeck was assigned to the 7th Fleet Band. It was during this period when Don met the love of his life, Elizabeth, in Washington D.C.

For the past 7 decades, his mission in life was providing for his family and just as importantly, using his talents to bring joy. If one's success can be measured by the amount of joy they bring, then Don was the richest man in the world.

Don is survived by his wife/soulmate of 62 years Elizabeth (nee Fields), sister Mary Alice (Gary) Stollak, his brother in law Joseph Fields, sister in law Arlene (Dierbeck) Nedobeck and his three magnificent, remarkably perfect children Melissa (Robert) Riley, Patrick (still single, ladies), Marybeth (Tim) Collins, and unofficially adopted son Danny. Also survived by six equally magnificent, incredibly above average grandchildren Madelyne (Zach) Riley, Joseph and Jacob Riley - Grace, Molly and Patrick Collins. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Don has reunited with his father Fred, his mother Regina (Lewandowski), brother Jack, and a myriad of loved ones.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5th at 11:00 AM visitation 10-11 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S 41st St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 .

A fitting celebration of Nedobeck's life with live jazz, storytelling and all you can eat fresh kielbasa will take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
Condolences to all those Don has touched in his life, especially to his family and friends
Earl & Stacy Carawan
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
Condolences to all those Don has touched in his life, especially to his family and friends
Earl Carawan
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved