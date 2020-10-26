Donald Alois Nedobeck



Donald Alois Nedobeck August 26th,1935 - October 23rd, 2020



Husband, father, grandfather, artist, musician, author, daydreamer, pathological optimist and kind soul. A man of devout Catholic faith. Born to an immigrant Ukrainian Jewish father and a Polish Catholic mother Nedobeck was influenced by and proud of his heritage.



A graduate of Pulaski HS, Nedobeck attended Marquette University and UWM. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and graduated from the Naval School of Music. Nedobeck was assigned to the 7th Fleet Band. It was during this period when Don met the love of his life, Elizabeth, in Washington D.C.



For the past 7 decades, his mission in life was providing for his family and just as importantly, using his talents to bring joy. If one's success can be measured by the amount of joy they bring, then Don was the richest man in the world.



Don is survived by his wife/soulmate of 62 years Elizabeth (nee Fields), sister Mary Alice (Gary) Stollak, his brother in law Joseph Fields, sister in law Arlene (Dierbeck) Nedobeck and his three magnificent, remarkably perfect children Melissa (Robert) Riley, Patrick (still single, ladies), Marybeth (Tim) Collins, and unofficially adopted son Danny. Also survived by six equally magnificent, incredibly above average grandchildren Madelyne (Zach) Riley, Joseph and Jacob Riley - Grace, Molly and Patrick Collins. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Don has reunited with his father Fred, his mother Regina (Lewandowski), brother Jack, and a myriad of loved ones.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5th at 11:00 AM visitation 10-11 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S 41st St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 .



A fitting celebration of Nedobeck's life with live jazz, storytelling and all you can eat fresh kielbasa will take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store