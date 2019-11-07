|
|
Donald Anthony Weihs
Milwaukee - Donald A. Weihs, 75, formerly of Harlan, Iowa, passed away on October 15th after a long illness at Edencrest at Beaverdale Retirement Living Community. Don was born June 30, 1944, in Harlan, Iowa to Clarence and Cecilia Weihs. He grew up in Westphalia, Iowa and graduated from Westphalia High School, Class of 1962.
Don went to Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he earned his B.S. and his M.B.A. in Business Administration. He participated in ROTC in college. After he graduated from Marquette, he went on active duty in Fort Sill, Oklahoma as a Captain for two years. He returned to Milwaukee where he, as an entrepreneur, started various businesses, perhaps most significantly he was President of Property Valuation Associates for many years.
He married the love of his life, Carol Haiar, in November 1977. They were happily married for 41 years. Don had a love for politics and was active in the political scene both Iowa and Wisconsin. He loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers.
He is survived by daughter Christina Tiensivu; daughter Elena and son-in-law Abdelhamid Azza; two grandsons, Gabriel Olsen and Sebastian Chmiel; his siblings Ken, Barb (Jim) Cheney, Jerry (Lila), Terry (Marty) Shafer, Clarence Jr. (Susie), and Frank; brother-in-law, John Paulson; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife Carol; his parents; his brother Richard, and his sister Mary.
Burial services will be held at a later date in Andrew, Iowa at the Andrew Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Edencrest for their care of Don over the last year and a half.
Online condolences may be expressed at
www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019