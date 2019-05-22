|
|
Armstrong, Donald May 19, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Wuerfel). Cherished father of Ann (Kim) Pahlas, Donald L. Jr. (Cheri) Armstrong, Douglas (Maureen FitzPatrick) Armstrong, Meg (Jon) McKinney, Andrew (Heather) Armstrong, William (Mary Rose) Armstrong, and Michael (Leigh) Armstrong. Dear brother-in-law of Joan Armstrong, Barbara Armstrong, and Peggy Wuerfel. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Chapel of St. John the Evangelist at St. John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery - Ripon, WI. Special thanks to the Staff at St. John's on the Lake, especially the Stratford Court Staff, for their exceptional and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to of Southeastern Wisconsin or Green Lake Area Animal Shelter. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019