Donald Arthur Nienow

Nienow, Donald Arthur December 8, 1932 - April 20, 2019 Donald, at the age of 86, died peacefully and with family by his side. Devoted husband of Dorothy (Krutz) Nienow for 63 years; Loving dad of Beth (Mike) Brown, Jon (Barb) Nienow, and Amy (Kevin) Seay; Proud grandpa of Andy, Dana, Rachel (Ryan), Morgan, Matthew, Isabel, and Caleb. Dear brother of Nancy (Charles) Fitzgerald. Caring son of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Wendt) Nienow. A celebration of Donald's life will be held on Friday, April 26th, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. The address is N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:30pm, followed by a service at 6:30pm, with a reception immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Memorial Foundation or Falls Area Food Pantry are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
