Donald Batzler
Donald Batzler

Germantown - November 8, 2020 age 88 years. Loving father of Michael (Elizabeth) Batzler, Susan (Michael Doucas) Batzler, Patti (Ed) Brzezinski and Jeff (Shannon) Batzler. Loving Grandpa of 7 grandchildren. Brother of Carol (the late Marv) Domres. Preceded in death by first wife Elaine Batzler and second wife Marilyn Batzler. Further survived by a stepson, Rick Thomas (Heidi Nelson), nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday November 19 at Harder Funeral Home from 4:30 PM until the time of funeral service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, School and Child Care, Brookfield,WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2020.
