Donald Bengsch Jr.

Hales Corners - Born to Eternal Life on May 23, 2020, age 62 years. Proud father of Ryan(Teresa), Blake, and Reid Bengsch. Grandfather of Aiden and Henry Bengsch, Landon Moulton, Jedrick, and Jose Bengsch. Loving son of Donald Bengsch Sr. Brother of Pamela(Mark) Kowalski, Mary Bengsch, Jeffery (Cheri) Bengsch and Brian Bengsch. Also survived by his special aunt Elaine Baen, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Bengsch. Don will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 11-1PM at the Funeral Home. For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guest allowed will be limited and closely monitored. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.

Only the strongest and most loving person can leave wanting everyone to know she gave her all for their journey. Always and forever doing the right thing. She will always be remembered this way for eternity.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
