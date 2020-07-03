Donald Bergles
Cudahy - Passed away peacefully on Wed. July 1st, 2020 at the age of 75. He rejoins the love of his life Marilyn (Plevak). Beloved brother to Barb (Dale) Wikel, Gloria (Greg) Ryan, Frank Bergles and Mary Bergles. Survived by in laws Steve & Rose Plevak, Marty & Kristi Plevak, Marge & Wayne Gajkowski and Annette Plevak. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by sister Rosie. Funeral Service will take place July 8th at 11AM in the chapel at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy. Family will greet guests from 10AM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com
