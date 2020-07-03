1/
Donald Bergles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Bergles

Cudahy - Passed away peacefully on Wed. July 1st, 2020 at the age of 75. He rejoins the love of his life Marilyn (Plevak). Beloved brother to Barb (Dale) Wikel, Gloria (Greg) Ryan, Frank Bergles and Mary Bergles. Survived by in laws Steve & Rose Plevak, Marty & Kristi Plevak, Marge & Wayne Gajkowski and Annette Plevak. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by sister Rosie. Funeral Service will take place July 8th at 11AM in the chapel at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy. Family will greet guests from 10AM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
n the chapel at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved