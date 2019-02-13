Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donald Bohentin Jr. Notice
Bohentin, Jr., Donald Found peace February 11, 2019 at the age of 65. Cherished husband of Lynn Mitchell for 34 years. Will be missed by his faithful companions Rocky and Trixie. He is further survived by his father Donald, Sr., brother Mark (Karen) and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Sharon and brother Bruce. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM with a time of sharing to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Hatch Lake Association, N7982 County Rd J, Iola, WI 54945, or the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
