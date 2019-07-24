Services
Donald C. Borowski Notice
Borowski, Donald C. Passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 85. Cherished husband and best friend of Joanne (nee Lambert) for 64 years. Loving dad of Donna Borowski, Jeffrey (fiance Erika Kopp) Borowski, Lynn (Mark) Betz, Alan Borowski and Jim (Lisa) Borowski. Grandpa to Nathan, Trey, and Ian. Brother of Betty Mozejewski, Connie Glodowski, Chester Borowski and the late Thomas Borowski and Sandra Hansen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Don was a proud member of his parish and served as a leader in many capacities for most of his life. Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, July 29, at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH (3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy) form 9:30AM, until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. The family of Donald extends their deepest gratitude and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Sylvan Crossings and Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care and deep kindness. May his memory be blessed. To receive this obit text 1852934 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
