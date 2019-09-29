|
|
Donald C. "Don" Esche
of Brown Deer, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 25, 2019, age 93 years. Survived by his loving wife Helen (nee Zalewski). Dear father of Jim (Julie), David (Linda), John (Kim), and Donna Esche-Olson. Grandfather of Michael (Peggy), Jessie Lynx; Karen Esche-Eiff (James Eiff), Christine Esche; Steven, Kaitlin Esche, Katie (Dave) Hammer; Sam, Max, and AJ Olson. Great-grandfather of Mary, Johanna, Isabel, Alexis, Benjamin, and Peter. Brother to Howard Marlow. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Zwaska Funeral Home on Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM with Services at 6:00PM. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019