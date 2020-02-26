Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
(S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ST JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
ST JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI
Donald C Grasser

Tn of Vernon - Born to Eternal Life February 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 55 years to Marion. Loving father of Ronald (Melinda), Janice (Paul) Zimdars, and Paul (Natalie). Grandfather of Rachel and Shawn. Donald worked as a carpenter for the Waukesha School System and was a farmer. Visitation Tuesday March 3, 2020 at ST JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave, Big Bend) from 4PM until 7PM. and again on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Interment Holy Apostles Cemetery New Berlin. For complete notice please visit our website.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
