Borgwardt Funeral Homes
11030 West Forest Home Avenue
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Donald C. Jaeger

Donald C. Jaeger Notice
Donald C. Jaeger

"Mr. Music Man" "Don-Don"

Born to Life on April 28, 1941. Born to eternal life on October 23, 2019, age 78. Preceded in death by his devoted parents Bernard "Ben" and Marion (nee Acker) Jaeger. Beloved by his siblings Kenneth (Cheryl), Gerald Jaeger and Joan (Gary) Sell. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Don had an extended family at Brookfield Rehab and Specialty Care where he had been a resident for the last 19 years.

Visitation Monday, October 28 at Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home, 11030 W. Forest Home, Hales Corners from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookfield Rehab. Don's family wishes to thank all the staff at Brookfield Rehab for the wonderful care that he received. Don was lucky to have had so many compassionate caregivers. Also a thank you to Legacy Hospice for the care he received in his final journey.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
