Donald C. KlinkHartford - age 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Son of the late William and Loretta (nee Stippich); loving husband of Mariann (nee Hulbert) for 64 years; cherished father of Kristine (Kevin) Peck, Sandy (Brian) Horst, and Diane (Donald) Beistle; beloved grandpa of 7 and great-grandpa of 9. Don is further survived by many other relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for immediate family due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Mass may be viewed via St. Kilian (of Hartford) Facebook page at 11AM Friday, July 24th. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 23rd from 4-7PM. Masks are respectfully requested to be worn.