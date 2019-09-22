Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Donald C. Meyer

Donald C. Meyer Notice
Donald C. Meyer

A proud U.S. Army veteran of WWII, passed away on September 16, 2019 at the age of 93. Don was a graduate of West Allis Central High School, where he played basketball, and was a baseball pitcher with a wicked curve ball. He was recruited by the Cardinals right out of high school, but his draft notice required a change of plans. After basic training, he served in the Pacific theater. Don assisted in the liberation of the Philippine Island, then trained for the invasion of Japan. He later participated in their occupation.

After the war, he held a variety of jobs, while also starting Meyer Wholesale Souvenir Company, the first seller of wholesale souvenirs in the Milwaukee area. He continued with this business until the age of 92. During his employment at the Daimler-Chrysler Parts Division, he became very active with the UAW union and became a regular contributor to their union newspaper with a feature called Parts Plant Patter.

In addition, he petitioned the USPS to honor Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Audie Murphy with a commemorative stamp.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ann, who passed away 3 months ago following a 10 year long illness.

He is survived by his children Diane (Denis) Korb and Jeffrey Meyer, grandchildren Sherrie (Matt) Dlugi, Steven Korb and Daniel Korb, and great-grandson Matt Ramm. He is further survived by additional family and friends.

Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:00AM-12:00PM. Funeral service at 12:00PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park at 2:00PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
