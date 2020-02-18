|
|
Donald C. Meysembourg
Richfield - Age 91 years, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Loving father of Cynthia (Jamie) Maxwell, Dale Meysembourg and Valencia (Jim) Walters. Grandfather of Jake (Mary) Walters and Ethan Meysembourg. Great-grandfather of Annabelle Walters. Further survived by his sisters Loretta and Doris, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 29 at the FUNERAL HOME in Sussex from 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 12PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020