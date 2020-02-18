Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Donald C. Meysembourg

Donald C. Meysembourg Notice
Donald C. Meysembourg

Richfield - Age 91 years, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Loving father of Cynthia (Jamie) Maxwell, Dale Meysembourg and Valencia (Jim) Walters. Grandfather of Jake (Mary) Walters and Ethan Meysembourg. Great-grandfather of Annabelle Walters. Further survived by his sisters Loretta and Doris, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 29 at the FUNERAL HOME in Sussex from 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 12PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
