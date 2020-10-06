1/
Donald C. Sebald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Sebald

Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Alice, son Michael and daughter-in-law Natalie. Survived by children Matthew, Rebecca (Peter) Kassulke, Rachel (Richard) Carver, Mark (Susan), Nathan (Heidi), Joel (Sandra), Aaron (Ann). Also survived by 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Ebelt, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa, from 4pm until the time of service at 6:30pm. Covid precautions will be in place. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Lutheran High School Library Fund appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
06:30 PM
ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved