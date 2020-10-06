Donald C. SebaldSaturday, October 3rd, 2020 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Alice, son Michael and daughter-in-law Natalie. Survived by children Matthew, Rebecca (Peter) Kassulke, Rachel (Richard) Carver, Mark (Susan), Nathan (Heidi), Joel (Sandra), Aaron (Ann). Also survived by 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Ebelt, and other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa, from 4pm until the time of service at 6:30pm. Covid precautions will be in place. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Lutheran High School Library Fund appreciated.