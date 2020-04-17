|
|
Donald Charles Gauerke
Oconomowoc - Donald Charles Gauerke, age 76, of Oconomowoc, passed away, Wednesday, April 15 at Clement J Zablocki V.A. Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1944 in Watertown, WI to Kermit and Mildred Elaine Gauerke.
Don grew up on a dairy farm in Ixonia, WI with his brother Dale. He attended Green Valley School, a one-room schoolhouse, as well as Ixonia Graded School, graduating from Watertown High School in 1962. He graduated from U.W.- Whitewater with a Business Degree in 1966.
Don served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. Later, he had a career working many years for Allstate Insurance Company until his retirement in 2008. Don was an avid golfer, and antique collector. He was an active member, Elder and Usher at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife, Judy Kennedy; daughter, Cassandra; granddaughter, Aaliyana; brother, Dale (Sharie); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Susan, mother of Cassandra.
A private burial with full Military honors will be held at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc. A memorial service will be held when the world is a safer place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020