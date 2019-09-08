|
|
Donald Charles Podewils
Brookfield - This kind, decent and loving man went to Heaven September 3, 2019 and is rejoicing with his family already there - what a reunion! He spent 89 years on this earth and we still feel as though it was not long enough! Donny will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him - with his generous smile and hugs. The month of illness he suffered was a blessing of remembrances - for that we are grateful.
Don was the loving husband of Rosemary for 46 years before her death 19 years ago. He is and will always be the much beloved father of the late Robert Podewils, Barbara (Randall) Nashleanas and Beverlee (the late Kevin) Ruch. He is the cherished and much loved grandfather to Steven Nashleanas (Brittany Mariger), Laren (Kevin) Vermeer, Tyler Ruch and Samuel Ruch. He was the proudest grandfather and was overjoyed to know Baby Vermeer is on the way to make him a great grandfather! Don leaves behind his second love, Patt Temke, with whom they shared many wonderful memories and companionship.
He is also survived by his brother Erwin (Norrene) Podewils, sister-in-laws Carol Bremberger and Paula (David) Munson and brother-in-law and friend Roderick (Rosie) Bremberger.
The baby of his family, Don's parents also preceded him in death, Edwin and Elsie, along with his brother and sister-in-laws, Lester and Audrey Podewils and Elroy and Millie Podewils. Don also lost his second family, Frank Bremberger, Elsie Ulrich, Carl Ulrich, Edward and Patricia Bremberger, Elmer and Elaine Bremberger. There is one heck of a sheepshead game starting up in heaven!
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 4-7PM. Additional visitation will be held at BROOKFIELD CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 14135 W. Burleigh Road, Brookfield, Friday, September 13, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Donald was a Korean War Veteran and was blessed to travel on the Honor Flight! A special note of thanks to Zilber Hospice - their caring staff was top shelf and he could not have felt more loved.
Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Wisconsin Honor Flight or The Clarke House, Butler.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019