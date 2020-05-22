Donald D. BruskiBorn to Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his loving wife Esther, his sister Shirley Pelczynski, and his uncle Emil Corah. Dearest Father of Donna Wawrzyniakowski, Susan (Raymond) Kotecki, and David (Cynthia) Bruski. Loving Grandfather of Nicole (Dan) Figola, Jennifer (Mario) DeMaria, Allan and Craig Kotecki, Samantha (Peter) Mejia, Robert and Andrew Zanoni. Caring Great Grandfather of Alexander and Isaac Mejia, Alexis Figola, and Luca DeMaria Fond cousin of Ruth Knurowski. Further survived by other relatives, family and friends. A private family funeral will be held. If so desired, memorials to St. Stephen Catholic Church, Oak Creek for Masses appreciated.