1/1
Donald D. Daniewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald D. Daniewicz

Sauk City - Donald D. Daniewicz, age 85, passed away at University Hospital in Madison on Saturday morning; Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1935, to the late Victor and Helen (Kamuda) Daniewicz. He was united in marriage to Jean Norman on Oct. 24, 1959, in West Allis.??Don worked for a steel company for a few years and later became a salesman for Knights of Columbus Life Insurance.??He and his family moved from Waukesha to Tomah and eventually settled in Sauk City; home for the last 37 years.

Don is survived by his wife, Jean; children: Cindy Marshall, Victor (Carmen) Daniewicz, Renee (Richard) Peters, and David Daniewicz; grandchildren, Jessie, Angie, Alex, Matt, Jason, Adam, Isaac, Greg, and Justin; 9 great-grandchildren, and stepbrother Robert Papke. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; two deceased infant children, siblings: Sister Victorine, Sister Genevieve, Wanda Augustowski, Lydia Rapey, and Helen Daniewicz

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation for Don will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 9:15am at the funeral home. The burial will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery after the mass.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooverson Funeral Home
251 Water St
Sauk City, WI 53583
(608) 643-6430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hooverson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved