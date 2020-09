Donald D. DaniewiczSauk City - Donald D. Daniewicz, age 85, passed away at University Hospital in Madison on Saturday morning; Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1935, to the late Victor and Helen (Kamuda) Daniewicz. He was united in marriage to Jean Norman on Oct. 24, 1959, in West Allis.??Don worked for a steel company for a few years and later became a salesman for Knights of Columbus Life Insurance.??He and his family moved from Waukesha to Tomah and eventually settled in Sauk City; home for the last 37 years.Don is survived by his wife, Jean; children: Cindy Marshall, Victor (Carmen) Daniewicz, Renee (Richard) Peters, and David Daniewicz; grandchildren, Jessie, Angie, Alex, Matt, Jason, Adam, Isaac, Greg, and Justin; 9 great-grandchildren, and stepbrother Robert Papke. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; two deceased infant children, siblings: Sister Victorine, Sister Genevieve, Wanda Augustowski, Lydia Rapey, and Helen DaniewiczA Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation for Don will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 9:15am at the funeral home. The burial will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery after the mass.Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com