Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. White Notice
Donald D. White

Donald D. White of Milwaukee made true on his promise and made it to midday of January 2nd 2020 before returning back into the Universe to eat cheeseburgers with Gus and resume harassing late wife Patricia for all of eternity. Loving father of Crystal White (Darryl), and proud grandfather of Dyson & an unborn grandchild. Don was further survived by his sisters (Jean & Lorrie) and brothers (Craig & Kenny), as well as his father (Jerry) and many others who couldn't help but love him. In lieu of services a celebration of life will be held in August for what would have been his 64th birthday.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline