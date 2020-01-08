|
Donald D. White
Donald D. White of Milwaukee made true on his promise and made it to midday of January 2nd 2020 before returning back into the Universe to eat cheeseburgers with Gus and resume harassing late wife Patricia for all of eternity. Loving father of Crystal White (Darryl), and proud grandfather of Dyson & an unborn grandchild. Don was further survived by his sisters (Jean & Lorrie) and brothers (Craig & Kenny), as well as his father (Jerry) and many others who couldn't help but love him. In lieu of services a celebration of life will be held in August for what would have been his 64th birthday.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020