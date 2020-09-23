Donald DeSautelle

Donald DeSautelleEagle - Donald "Don" DeSautelle passed away peacefully in his home on September 3, 2020 in Eagle, WI surrounded by his family. He was 79. He was born on October 4, 1940 in Ironwood, MI to Edna (Kivisto) DeSautelle and Robert DeSautelle. Loving father to Brian DeSautelle, Darcy DeSautelle, and Denise (Kevin) Wozniak. Cherished grandfather to his 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His loving brother Greg (Lisa) DeSautelle and survived by many relatives and friends. Donald served in the air force and ran a successful business with American Family for 43 years. Don is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jan (Mike) Smith and grandson Damian DeSautelle.There will be a Celebration of Life at Donald's residence on Saturday October 3, 2020 beginning at 2pm. At 4pm, we will say a few words and share memories to honor Don.