Donald "Don" Dlobik
Donald "Don" Dlobik Age 64, found peace on October 30, 2019. Son of the late Robert and Irene Dlobik. Father of Dave (Maria) and Bob (Ella Gorgan). Grandfather of Jack, Wes and Kate. Loving brother of Chris (Mike) Sette, Jean (Al) Keckeisen, Jim (Theresa), Dave (Lisa), John (Deb), the late Lynn and Jane (Dan) Bagin. Further survived by many nephews, nieces and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 15 at the funeral home from 3 PM until time of Memorial Service at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019