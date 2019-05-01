|
|
Bautch, Donald E. Donald Edward Bautch, 82, of St. Francis, WI, died Sunday, April 28th, 2019 peacefully and beautifully surrounded by his family. He was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all he came to know in his life. With a quirky personality and great sense of humor, Don lived life to the fullest with a stubborn, never-quit attitude. Don is survived by three sons, John (Christie) of Nashville, TN, Greg (Jill) of Waukegan, IL and Mike (Jolene) of Brighton, MI, and two daughters, Pam of St. Francis, WI and Kate of Wauwatosa, WI; eight grandchildren, AJ of Nashville, TN, Heather (Chris) Dillon of Milwaukee, Abby of Baltimore, MD, Emma (Mario) Butler of Southern Argentina, Claire and Grace of Brighton, MI, Nicholas and Olivia Packer of Milwaukee, WI; and three great-grandchildren, Siena, Anora and Connor Dillon of Milwaukee; three sisters, Irene of Blair, WI, Bette (Don) Flogel of Dubuque, IA, Maya (Wayne) Wegner of Waterford, WI, and many, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma, his daughter Anne Marie, his parents, his sister Florence and brothers, Ralph and Dick. All of Don's family wishes to thank the staff at St. Francis Health Services in St. Francis, WI, Horizon Hospice, as well as the Lawlis Family Hospice Center at Columbia St. Mary's in Mequon for the wonderful and special care he received in his last few months. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-7 PM. There will be a prayer service and a sharing of special family memories of Don at 7 p.m. Visitation also Saturday 9-10 AM at St. Veronica Church, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, celebrated by Reverend Carmelo Giuffre . Military honors and entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Don will be laid to rest along with the ashes of his wife Norma in their family crypt. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that Masses be offered or a memorial donation be made to Horizon Hospice or the in Don's memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2019