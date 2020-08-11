Donald E BryeNew Berlin - Today we celebrate the life of Donald Edwin Brye, who passed away on August 9, 2020 at 94 years of age. He is survived by a loving partner, Mary E Gurgul. Proud father of Ruth (Sean) Braden, Edward (Beth) Brye, and Elaine Brye-Groeschl. Grandpa to Serena Brye, Stephanie Brye and Ian Groeschl. Born in Fairbault, Minnesota. Lived his early years in Chicago, Illinois with his parents Sara L. (Bjorseth) Brye (piano teacher) and father, professor Edwin Brye. Duriing World War II he served in the U,S. Navy on the U.S.S. Grasp in the Pacific Theater,and one year in the NROTC program at the University of Idaho. After graduating from St.Olaf College in 1949 he taught 4 years in the Tomahawk Schools, spending 1 year earning a master's degree in Spanish at UW-Madison. Taught for 32 years in the Milwaukee Public Schools, finally teaching Math at MATC until retiring in 2001. He was a member of Moose Lodge #49, Milwaukee YMCA, Great Lake A's, VFW Post #6898. He enjoyed playing the piano, jogging., swimming, golfing and playing handball for 35 years. Military internment at Veteran's Cemetery in Union Grove, Wi. Visitation limited to immediate family due to COVID-19.