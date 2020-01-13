Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion: Peter Wollner post 288
W57 N481 Hilbert Ave.
Cedarburg, WI
Donald E. Hoffmann

Donald E. Hoffmann Notice
Donald E. Hoffmann

Cedarburg - Died peacefully January 10th, 2020, age 91 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Lawlis Family Hospice. Loving husband of Barbara "Bobbie" (Skopp) of 68 years. Born to parents Clarence & Irene (Bredael) Hoffman of Two Rivers. Preceded in death by brother Robert Hoffman (Angie) of Manitowoc; sister Lois Curry (George) Roswell of NM; daughter Barbara Huggler (Robert) of Colgate.

Survived by brother Michael, Sarasota, FL and sister Kathleen (Grall) of Manitowoc. Loving father of Deborah, Patrick, Brian, Jeffrey, Margaret (Darell Wages), Mark and William. Proud grandfather to Jennifer, Jessica (Anthony), Julia, Forest, Phillip, Chance, Alicia, and Nicholas. Great-grandfather to Aaron, Liam, Skyler, Mason, Colin, Amelia, Alex, Eva, Rosalyn, and Ariella.

Don loved traveling, Packers, Badgers and spending time with family and friends. He was always ready with a camera to catch memorable moments. His passion for fishing and hunting with the guys provided a wealth of stories.

Don served honorably in the United States Air Force. Retired from Miller Brewing Co. 1993. Member of the Miller Valley and Ozaukee amateur radio clubs N9KRC.

Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 18th at the American Legion: Peter Wollner post 288, W57 N481 Hilbert Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 from 1 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to NAMI Ozaukee, National Alliance on Mental Illness.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
