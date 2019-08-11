|
Kuess, Donald E. August 9, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Kaiser) for 53 years. Dear father of Christine (Michael) O'Malley, Cindy (Dan) McGown and Brian (Beth). Loving grandfather of Cooper, Morgan, Rachel and Tyler. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wed. August 14, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment Thursday 10AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha. To receive this obit/directions, text 1854695 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019