Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kuess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Kuess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Kuess Notice
Kuess, Donald E. August 9, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Kaiser) for 53 years. Dear father of Christine (Michael) O'Malley, Cindy (Dan) McGown and Brian (Beth). Loving grandfather of Cooper, Morgan, Rachel and Tyler. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wed. August 14, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment Thursday 10AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha. To receive this obit/directions, text 1854695 to 414 301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline